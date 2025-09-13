Lakshmi Manchu breaks silence on betting app controversy: ‘I find it humorous they come for the tail end’

Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu has finally responded to her name surfacing in headlines linked to the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into online betting apps. In a new interview, Lakshmi offered a candid take on the situation, expressing her frustration over what she calls the investigation's "misplaced focus." Lakshmi Manchu questions why authorities aren't addressing the root issue of the apps themselves amidst ongoing scrutiny of several celebrities.

Lakshmi Manchu opens up about involvement with betting apps

When asked about her reaction to the reports, Lakshmi, in an interview with Puja Talwar, said, “You know, it's an ED sit. I find it very humorous that our government will come to the tail end of the person. I'm like, bro, look at who started it."

Lakshmi expressed disappointment with the media's portrayal of her involvement, especially as it became unclear what actions were actually being probed.

“I was very, very upset, because the newspaper picks up something, what we went and did is something else. Poor things, they are really doing an investigation of where the money is going. These are funding terrorists. I mean, obviously, we didn't know all this. 100 other celebrities do it. They show me another celebrity who's done it, and then they come to me, right? And it’s a one-minute thing.”

The actor questioned why authorities weren’t addressing the root issue, which is the existence of the apps themselves. Despite the gravity of the accusations, Lakshmi says she has nothing to say about it. Still, she acknowledges the absurdity of the public narrative surrounding her.

About ED's case against Lakshmi and other celebs

The ED has been investigating the financial networks behind several online betting platforms that allegedly launder money through illegal channels, some of which are suspected to have links to terror financing. As part of the ongoing investigation, multiple celebrities like Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj and Vijay Deverakonda and influencers have come under scrutiny for promoting or being associated with these apps.