Mahesh Babu calls Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot in Sharjah a ‘unique experience'
Actor Mahesh Babu, who is currently shooting for upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah, has revealed that it’s been a unique experience. He’s all praise for the warmth and hospitality he’s receiving.
The shoot commenced for the project in Dubai in the last week of January. Predominant portion of the film will be shot in Dubai and Sharjah.
Talking about the experience of shooting in Sharjah, Mahesh tweeted: “Filming for #SarkaruVaariPaata at Sharjah's Mleiha (@discovermleiha) was truly a unique experience! The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favorite for a long time to come! Appreciate the warmth and hospitality (sic).”
The project marks the maiden collaboration of director Parasuram and Mahesh Babu, who will be sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh for the first time.
It has so far been confirmed that Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead. However, it was rumoured that Anil Kapoor has been approached with the offer to play the antagonist.
The makers, as per reports, had initially held talks with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for the same role. However, he couldn’t set aside dates due to his current acting assignments.
Also read: Kajal Aggarwal reveals Gautam Kitchlu flew to Singapore for just few hours to see her wax statue before inauguration
Going by his recent public appearances, Mahesh Babu is seen sporting slightly longer hair and it’s said to be for his role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
Mahesh’s last on screen appearance was in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over ₹200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.
