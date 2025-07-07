Mahesh Babu gets legal notices for endorsing alleged real estate scam worth 34 lakh; ‘misleading buyers’

Actor Mahesh Babu has run into legal trouble again due to a real estate company he endorsed in the past. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission in Telangana has issued notices to the Tollywood actor regarding his endorsement of a real estate firm. Mahesh Babu has received legal notices for endorsing a real estate firm.

Legal notices sent to Mahesh Babu

The report states that a Hyderabad-based doctor filed a complaint alleging that she was defrauded after paying ₹34.8 lakh for plots that didn’t exist. Mahesh has reportedly been named as the third respondent, accused of promoting the firm Sai Surya Developers and misleading buyers. The actor and his team have yet to address the issue.

ED issued summons to Mahesh Babu

In April this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Mahesh in a money laundering case involving Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group. According to PTI, Sai Surya Developers' owner, Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, was facing a police probe for alleged delivery default of a project named Green Meadows.

Mahesh Babu was the project's brand ambassador and was reportedly paid ₹5.9 crore for it via cheques and cash. Sources had told the news agency that the actor was not being investigated as an accused and may not have been involved in the scam. They stated that he may have ‘endorsed the realty projects of the accused companies without knowing about the alleged fraud.’

Recent work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ 2023 film Guntur Kaaram, which starred Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Sreeleela. The actor is now shooting for SS Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled jungle adventure film SSMB 29, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. While the makers haven’t revealed much about the film, it has a story penned by Vijayendra Prasad and is touted to be along the lines of Indiana Jones.