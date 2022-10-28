Mahesh Babu holidays in London with wife Namrata Shirodkar, kids Sitara, Gautham. See pics

Mahesh Babu, who is all set to begin work with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for his next yet-untitled Telugu project, is currently holidaying with his family in London. His wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share a family selfie from the vacation. Fans took to the post's comments section to ask what’s John Wick doing in the picture, referring to Mahesh’s current look for his next project. Also read: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar pose with his father in family photo, miss his late mother Indira Devi

Sharing the picture, Namrata wrote: “London is always a good idea (sic).” In the picture, Mahesh can be seen standing at the back, sporting a black jacket and shades. Their kids can also be seen in the picture.

Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture from London.

Namrata Shirodkar shared more pictures from London.

A fan commented, “What’s John Wick doing there”. Another comment read: “Gautam is looking older next to Mahesh Babu”.

In August, Namrata shared another picture of Mahesh in the same look – sporting long hair and stubble; fans described Mahesh as the John Wick of India. They even went on to make posters of Mahesh as John Wick.

Mahesh Babu reunites with filmmaker Trivikram for the third time after movies such as Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the co-star. The film is expected to go on the floors later this month. SS Thaman has been signed to compose the music.

Mahesh was last seen playing a loan agent in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which grossed over ₹200 crore at the worldwide box-office. The film marked the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh was paired with Mahesh for the first time. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has been co-produced by Mahesh Babu, was heavily panned by a section of the audience for its controversial love track between Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.

After completing this project, Mahesh will join hands with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the first time for a big-budget action adventure film that’ll be shot in the forests of Africa.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON