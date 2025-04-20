Mahesh Babu misses mom Indira Devi on her birth anniversary; shares sweet pic

Actor Mahesh Babu remembered his mother, the late Indira Devi, on her 73rd birth anniversary. He posted a sweet picture of them together on social media, writing about how much he misses her on the day. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Namrata Shirodkar watches Nick Jonas' Broadway show with kids; thanks Priyanka Chopra for 'special evening') Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's mom, Indira Devi, died in 2022.

Mahesh Babu misses mom on birth anniversary

Mahesh posted a throwback picture of himself and Indira on the set of one of his films. The picture shows Indira gesturing at him as she talks, and Mahesh cracking up about it. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Amma…Miss you more than words can say….”

Mahesh’s wife, former actor and model Namrata Shirodkar, also posted an old monochrome picture of a young Indira on her Instagram stories, writing, “Celebrating you in spirit, today and always…”

A screengrab of Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram stories.

A refresher on Mahesh Babu’s family

For the unversed, the actor always shared a close relationship with his father, actor Krishna and mother Indira. Krishna died in November 2022 after Indira’s death in September 2022. His elder son, Ramesh Babu, died in January 2022, and his second wife, actor Vijaya Nirmala, died in June 2019.

Krishna married Indira in 1961 and Vijaya in 1969. Vijaya was married to Krishna Murthy, with whom she had a son, actor Naresh. Krishna and Indira had five children: Ramesh, Mahesh, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini; they never separated even after he married Vijaya.

Recent work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram which released for Sankranthi last year and competed with HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga at the box office. The film received mixed reviews but did well at the box office. It surprisingly received tough competition from HanuMan.

He is now shooting for SS Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Yet to be officially announced, it is a jungle adventure drama written by Vijayendra Prasad.