Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar wish son Gautam on 16th birthday with sweet messages: ‘Always there when you need me’

Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife-former actor Namrata Shirodkar on Wednesday wished their son Gautam Ghattamaneni on his 16th birthday with sweet notes. Taking to Twitter, Mahesh shared a picture of Gautam smiling for the camera. In the photo, Gautam wore a blue shirt and brown jacket. (Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar is a proud mom as son Gautam aces class 10 exams)

Mahesh captioned the post, “Happy 16 my young man!! You make me proud each day and I can't wait to see you grow into your best self!! All my love and blessings as you journey through this new phase! Remember.. I'm always there when you need me! Love you my son.. more than you can imagine.”

In the comments section, fans showered Gautam with love. A person commented, “Another 8 years…he will become hero.” Another fan called Gautam a 'young superstar'.

Namrata also wished Gautam on Instagram with a long note and a photo. In the selfie, Gautam and Namrata smiled while Sitara Ghattamaneni flashed a thumbs-up sign from the back. Mahesh and Namrata are parents to Gautam and Sitara.

Sharing the post, Namrata said, "To my dearest son, never forget how much I love you!! As you grow older, you will face many challenges...just do your best!! Life isn't just about waiting for the storm to pass, it's all about learning how to dance in the rain! Find something to be grateful for each day.. Live, laugh, love.. chase your dreams.. remember to be awesome.. I'm always with you. Happy birthday my Jibil Love you more than you know @gautamghattamaneni."

Mahesh will begin shooting for his next project very soon. It will mark his reunion with filmmaker Trivikram for the third time after movies such as Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the co-star. SS Thaman has been signed to compose the music.

Recently, Namrata on Instagram shared the latest picture of Mahesh in a completely new avatar which has got his fans wondering if it is for his next film with Trivikram. Some fans compared the look to Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

Fans last saw Mahesh playing a loan agent in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which grossed over ₹200 crore at the box office worldwide. The film marked the maiden collaboration between Mahesh and director Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh was paired with Mahesh for the first time.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has been co-produced by Mahesh Babu, was heavily panned by a section of the audience for its controversial love track between Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh. Mahesh’s new look featuring stubble and long hair has got his fans super excited.

