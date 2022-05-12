Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara says Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'like her best friend', fan says she’s 'family’s favourite'

Actor Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is busy with the promotions of her father’s forthcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, in which she has featured in a music video for the track Penny. As part of the media interactions, Sitara revealed her relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who she described as her best friend. Also Read: Mahesh Babu says he doesn't want to 'waste his time' doing Hindi films: 'Bollywood can't afford me'

In a clip that has surfaced on social media, Sitara can be seen calling Samantha a close friend and as someone fun to be with. Asked about her relationship with Samantha while bonding on the sets of her father’s films, Sitara said: “Sam aunty is like a best friend to me. She used to act in my dad's films a lot. Every time I went to the sets, Samantha would play with me. She is awesome. I would say she is playful and an awesome person.”

Samantha has worked with Mahesh Babu in films such as Dookudu, Brahmotasavam and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

Several fans commented on the clip. One fan wrote, “As Namrata mam (Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh's wife and Sitara's mother) said before, Sam you are family’s favourite.” Sitara just returned from a family holiday in Paris. Over the last few days, Namrata has been sharing pictures from the trip. The family returned home on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is is all set to release on May 12. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram. In the movie, Mahesh plays a loan agent. It’s also the first time Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh have teamed up for a project.

Mahesh will soon commence his work on his next yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. Pooja Hegde has signed on as his co-star.

