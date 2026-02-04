Mahesh Babu underwent intense martial arts, changed his running style to embody Lord Ram in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

Mahesh Babu steps into the shoes of Lord Ram in SS Rajamouli Varanasi, taking on the role of Rudhra, a character that demands both physical precision and a commanding presence. In a recent conversation, he opened up about the rigorous preparation required for the part, including months of martial arts training and specialised physical conditioning. In Varanasi, Mahesh Babu portrays Rudhra, requiring intense preparation including martial arts and specialised training.

Mahesh Babu opens up about the prep to play Lord Ram In an interview with Screen Rant Plus, Mahesh described that under SS Rajamouli’s detailed direction, he worked to perfect everything from his posture to his running technique, aiming to fully embody the iconic figure on screen. The actor’s dedication offers fans a glimpse of the scale and intensity required to bring Rudhra to life in the highly anticipated film.

“He (SS Rajamouli) has a process. There’s a method to it. So when I play Lord Ram in this film, it’s very important that your posture, the way your character walks and stands, is correct,” Mahesh Babu said. He added that he spent two to three months training in Kalari, a traditional martial art from Kerala, to perfect his posture.

“Then he wanted to change my running technique. So I trained with a track and field team for 6 months, and there would be only two shots in the film, by the way. That’s the kind of commitment I was willing to make for this film, but it was like I said, you know it’s fun and when you’re in that mindset… It’s fun, and you don’t look at it as hard work," the actor said.