Malvi Malhotra reacts as producer who stabbed her gets 3 years imprisonment: ‘It was mental agony’

Actor Malvi Malhotra, who was recently seen in Tiragabadara Saami, has found some relief after a 4 year legal case. In 2020, producer Yogesh Singh, who was allegedly stalking her, stabbed her three times. Talking to News 18, the actor calls it a ‘relief’ to finally put this incident behind her. (Also Read: Malvi Malhotra says Kangana Ranaut never came forward after promising help when she was stabbed) Malvi Malhotra gets relief from court after getting stabbed four years ago.

Malvi Malhotra’s stabbing case

Last week, Malvi posted a note on Instagram that read, “The nine nights symbolize the triumph of justice and truth. And Justice serve to those who always take the right path & stay positive in life…Thank you Mataji for giving me justice, fruits of my patience and making me won my case. (sic)”

Malvi claims that what started as a professional meeting with Yogesh turned into him proposing her marriage. He also kept messaging and stalking her, she claims. Last week, a sessions court in Mumbai sentenced Yogesh to 3 years of imprisonment. She told the publication, “There’s finally a sense of relief. I’ve been fighting for the last four years. There was so much pressure and a lot of disturbances. But the truth finally came out. There was a lot of mental trauma I went through. More than the physical scars, it was the mental agony that impacted me.”

Malvi also told them that it took her ‘months’ to get over the fear she felt back then, given that Yogesh wanted to ‘injure her face’. She also claims that she ‘never took therapy’ as her father helped her through it. “I’m spiritually very inclined. That’s the only form of therapy that helped and motivated me. It’s only because of that and my strong willpower that took me out of this situation. Additionally, my dad counselled me a lot. He helped me improve my mental health,” she added.

About Malvi

Malvi acted in the Hindi TV show Udaan in 2017 before debuting on-screen in 2018 with Hotel Milan. After acting in the OTT film Zorawar Di Jacqueline and Abhyuham in Malayalam, she debuted in Telugu this year with Raj Tarun-starrer Tiragabadara Saami. However, her debut was not without controversy when in July this year, Raj was booked for cheating his ex-partner Lavanya.

Lavanya claimed that Raj had cheated on her with Malvi, and that the actor and her brother had threatened her safety. Malvi filed a complaint against Lavanya and broke down while speaking to the press. She said, “I’m not interested in their personal lives; leave me out of it. I just did my first Telugu film, and she’s spoiling my reputation.”