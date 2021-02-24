IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic
Nadiya reading Amar Chitra Katha.
Nadiya reading Amar Chitra Katha.
telugu cinema

Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic

  • Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:01 PM IST

Actor Nadiya, who was last seen in Telugu film Miss India, has shared a picture in which she’s seen reading Amar Chitra Katha. She feels she’s never too old to brush up on a classic comic.

Sharing a picture of herself reading Amar Chitra Katha, she wrote on Instagram: “Quick and easy way to brush up on classics. Never too old for Amar Chitra Katha (sic).”


Nadiya, a leading actor across southern film industries in the 1980s and 1990s, returned to acting with 2004 Tamil film M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, in which she played Jayam Ravi’s mother.

In 2013, Nadiya returned to Telugu filmdom after a gap of 14 years with Prabhas’s Mirchi and Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daredi. For her performance in the latter, she was awarded the prestigious Nandi award by the Telugu government.

Nadiya will soon start shooting for the Telugu version of Drishyam 2 which will be titled Drushyam 2. In the first part, she played the pivotal character of IPS officer Geetha Prabhakar.

Also read: Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son

She’s currently filming for Varun Tej’s Telugu boxing-drama Ghani and Naga Shaurya starrer Varudu Kaavalenu.

Nadiya is also planning to make her directorial debut soon. In an interview a few years ago, she said that if she ever branches out from acting, it will be in the department of direction. However, she didn’t confirm if she has a script ready for her direction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drishyam 2

Related Stories

Disha Patani performing gymnastics.
Disha Patani performing gymnastics.
bollywood

Disha shares a glimpse of her gymnastics, Tiger drops a candid comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Disha Patani has shared a video from her gymnastics session and Tiger Shroff was among the many who praised the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul recently became parents to a boy they named Ved.
Actor Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul recently became parents to a boy they named Ved.
bollywood

Sumeet Vyas recalls throwing chair in anger after colleague was disrespected

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • Actor Sumeet Vyas has said that because of his determination to demand dignity on set, he has found himself having a few altercations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nadiya reading Amar Chitra Katha.
Nadiya reading Amar Chitra Katha.
telugu cinema

Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nani with his wife and son.
Nani with his wife and son.
telugu cinema

Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha.
Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan wishes parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha on 42nd wedding anniversary

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Ram Charan shared a lovely picture of actor father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha on the occasion of their 42nd wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahesh Babu working out with Minash.Gabriel.
Mahesh Babu working out with Minash.Gabriel.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu’s trainer reveals actor’s approach in the gym

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • Mahesh Babu’s trainer Minash Gabriel said that the actor is ageing backwards and is only getting better with time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pitta Kathalu is the Telugu version of Netflix' Lust Stories.
Pitta Kathalu is the Telugu version of Netflix' Lust Stories.
telugu cinema

Pitta Kathalu review: Netflix’s Telugu anthology is a mixed bag

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
  • What’s refreshing about Pitta Kathalu is that we get stories centered on women, and the shorts don’t try to showcase them in a positive light. It celebrates even flawed women and makes us celebrate their stories as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Charan at Hyderabad airport.
Ram Charan at Hyderabad airport.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan leaves Hyderabad to join sets of father Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Ram Charan was seen at the Hyderabad airport as he left for the shooting of Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. He was seen sporting a clean shaven look with a twirled mustache.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nivetha Thomas chops her long hair.
Nivetha Thomas chops her long hair.
telugu cinema

Nivetha Thomas unveils her new look with then and now picture

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:32 PM IST
  • Nivetha Thomas chopped her long hair but did not hint if it was for an upcoming project. She shared then and now pictures of herself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are popular Telugu stars.
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are popular Telugu stars.
telugu cinema

Samantha’s adorable date night pic with Naga Chaitanya for V-Day goes viral

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Samantha Akkineni shared a picture with husband actor Naga Chaitanya on Valentine's Day, which was a big hit with fans. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty star in Uppena
Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty star in Uppena
telugu cinema

Telugu film Uppena strikes gold at box-office, stuns the trade with big opening

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Directed by Buchi Babu Sanu, Uppena is a familiar tale of love about a boy from a lower class falling head over heels for a girl from the zamindar family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for love

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:01 AM IST
The first teaser for Prabhas' upcoming film Radhe Shyam is out. It shows Prabhas as a man in love but not enough to put his life on line for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vinaya Vidheya Rama trailer: Ram Charan defies death.
Vinaya Vidheya Rama trailer: Ram Charan defies death.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan to work with Shankar, shares 'excited' announcement

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Shankar and actor Ram Charan are all set to join hands for upcoming project which will be released in five Indian languages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Hegde.
Pooja Hegde.
telugu cinema

Pooja Hegde teams up with Ram Charan in Acharya, to join sets this week

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • Pooja Hegde of Mohenjo Daro fame will be seen in the role of a tribal girl in Acharya and has reportedly set aside 20 days for the shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday has shared a video about her upcoming film Liger.
Ananya Panday has shared a video about her upcoming film Liger.
telugu cinema

Liger: Watch Ananya Panday speak Telugu and Kannada in new announcement video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • Ananya Panday, who will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in her next titled Liger, is seen giving a message in Telugu and Kannada in a video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Radhe Shyam pre-teaser: Prabhas take a romantic stroll in red

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Radhe Shyam pre-teaser: Actor Prabhas is seen in a role like none he has played before in this upcoming romantic film with Pooja Hegde. See the first short pre-teaser here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahesh Babu (right) on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah.
Mahesh Babu (right) on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu calls Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot in Sharjah a ‘unique experience'

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Mahesh Babu has shared a few pictures from the shooting of his Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP