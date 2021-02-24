Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic
- Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
Actor Nadiya, who was last seen in Telugu film Miss India, has shared a picture in which she’s seen reading Amar Chitra Katha. She feels she’s never too old to brush up on a classic comic.
Sharing a picture of herself reading Amar Chitra Katha, she wrote on Instagram: “Quick and easy way to brush up on classics. Never too old for Amar Chitra Katha (sic).”
Nadiya, a leading actor across southern film industries in the 1980s and 1990s, returned to acting with 2004 Tamil film M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, in which she played Jayam Ravi’s mother.
In 2013, Nadiya returned to Telugu filmdom after a gap of 14 years with Prabhas’s Mirchi and Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daredi. For her performance in the latter, she was awarded the prestigious Nandi award by the Telugu government.
Nadiya will soon start shooting for the Telugu version of Drishyam 2 which will be titled Drushyam 2. In the first part, she played the pivotal character of IPS officer Geetha Prabhakar.
Also read: Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son
She’s currently filming for Varun Tej’s Telugu boxing-drama Ghani and Naga Shaurya starrer Varudu Kaavalenu.
Nadiya is also planning to make her directorial debut soon. In an interview a few years ago, she said that if she ever branches out from acting, it will be in the department of direction. However, she didn’t confirm if she has a script ready for her direction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic
- Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son
- As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan wishes parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha on 42nd wedding anniversary
- Ram Charan shared a lovely picture of actor father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha on the occasion of their 42nd wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu’s trainer reveals actor’s approach in the gym
- Mahesh Babu’s trainer Minash Gabriel said that the actor is ageing backwards and is only getting better with time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pitta Kathalu review: Netflix’s Telugu anthology is a mixed bag
- What’s refreshing about Pitta Kathalu is that we get stories centered on women, and the shorts don’t try to showcase them in a positive light. It celebrates even flawed women and makes us celebrate their stories as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan leaves Hyderabad to join sets of father Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya
- Ram Charan was seen at the Hyderabad airport as he left for the shooting of Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. He was seen sporting a clean shaven look with a twirled mustache.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nivetha Thomas unveils her new look with then and now picture
- Nivetha Thomas chopped her long hair but did not hint if it was for an upcoming project. She shared then and now pictures of herself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha’s adorable date night pic with Naga Chaitanya for V-Day goes viral
- Samantha Akkineni shared a picture with husband actor Naga Chaitanya on Valentine's Day, which was a big hit with fans. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telugu film Uppena strikes gold at box-office, stuns the trade with big opening
- Directed by Buchi Babu Sanu, Uppena is a familiar tale of love about a boy from a lower class falling head over heels for a girl from the zamindar family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan to work with Shankar, shares 'excited' announcement
- Filmmaker Shankar and actor Ram Charan are all set to join hands for upcoming project which will be released in five Indian languages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Hegde teams up with Ram Charan in Acharya, to join sets this week
- Pooja Hegde of Mohenjo Daro fame will be seen in the role of a tribal girl in Acharya and has reportedly set aside 20 days for the shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liger: Watch Ananya Panday speak Telugu and Kannada in new announcement video
- Ananya Panday, who will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in her next titled Liger, is seen giving a message in Telugu and Kannada in a video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhe Shyam pre-teaser: Prabhas take a romantic stroll in red
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu calls Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot in Sharjah a ‘unique experience'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox