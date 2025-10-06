Naga Chaitanya says he cannot live without Sobhita Dhulipala, reveals their love story

Actor Naga Chaitanya was the latest guest on Jagapathi Babu’s Zee5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammuraa. While there, he got candid about his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala, revealing details about their love story and more. (Also Read: Interview | Naga Chaitanya reflects on living up to family legacy in 16 years of cinema: ‘I have a long way to go’) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya dated for two years before getting married in 2024.

Naga Chaitanya says Sobhita Dhulipala didn’t speak to him after Thandel

Thandel recently gave Chaitanya his first ₹100 crore film, but his wife Sobhita, wasn’t the happiest about it. The actor reiterated what he had said during the film’s release about how Sobhita was upset that there was a song named Bujji Thalli in the film, his nickname for her. He said, “She was so angry that she did not speak to me for a few days. She thought I asked the director (Chandoo Mondeti) to put the phrase in the film, but why would I do that?” Elsewhere on the show, Chaitanya even said, “A relationship isn’t real if the couple doesn’t fight.”

How their love story began on Instagram over food

While the couple has mostly remained mum about their relationship, Chaitanya revealed on the show that their love story began online. “We met on Instagram. I never imagined I’d ever meet my partner there. I was familiar with her work. One day, when I posted about Shoyu (his cloud kitchen), she commented with an emoji. I began chatting with her and we soon met,” he said. When Jagapathi asked him later during a rapid-fire round what’s the one thing he could not live without, he replied, “Sobhita, my wife.” Chaitanya also stated that he wouldn’t swap his life with anyone else’s because he’s happy where he is right now.

Recent work

After a string of flops with Thank You, Laal Singh Chaddha and Custody, Chaitanya tasted success with Thandel, which also starred Sai Pallavi. Based on a true story of fishermen accidentally drifting into Pakistani waters, the film saw him in a rustic look. The actor is currently filming a mythological thriller with Karthik Dandu. Sobhita and Chaitanya began dating in 2022 and married in December 2024 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. He was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021.