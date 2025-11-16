Nick Jonas can't get enough of Priyanka Chopra's stunning white look at Varanasi event, exclaims: ‘Oh my god!’

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in an ivory lehenga outfit as she entered the Varanasi Globe Trotter event on November 15. The actor was present at the launch of the film's trailer and first look, alongside director SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor later shared pictures of her look on Instagram. Husband Nick Jonas also commented, stating how much he loved the look. (Also read: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra stuns in white, does a namaste and waves at Telugu fans at Globe Trotter event. See pics) Priyanka Chopra stunned in white at the event in Hyderabad. See how Nick Jonas has reacted to it.

What Nick Jonas said about Priyanka's look

Nick Jonas commented on Priyanka's post and wrote, “I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say… Oh my god.”

Nick Jonas' comment on Priyanka's Instagram post.

Priyanka made sure all eyes were on her as she made her way at the event. She wore a stunning white lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna, with delicate floral motifs and subtle textures. The all-white lehenga set featured delicate ivory and gold crystal and sequin embellishments, along with antique gold metallic embroidery on the border of the lehenga skirt.

Sharing photos of her look on Instagram on November 16, Priyanka wrote in her caption, “Channeling my inner devi (goddess).”

Priyanka as Mandakini

A few days ago, Rajamouli unveiled a poster of Priyanka from the film as Mandakini on social media. Sharing it, he wrote, “The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter.”

Varanasi is SS Rajamouli’s next film, following the 2022 hit RRR, which made waves worldwide. It stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is set for release in 2027.