IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Nidhhi Agerwal to pair with Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s film
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
telugu cinema

Nidhhi Agerwal to pair with Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s film

  • Actor Nidhhi Agerwal will star opposite Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s upcoming period film.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:15 PM IST

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal, who was recently seen in Tamil films Eeswaran and Bhoomi, has been paired opposite Pawan Kalyan in an upcoming Telugu period film, which will be directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

The makers made the announcement via a poster. It will be the first time Nidhhi will be seen opposite Pawan Kalyan. The project, to be produced by AR Rathnam, will mark the maiden collaboration of Krish and Pawan Kalyan, who has returned to acting after a hiatus of two years.

Krish has completed the script and is currently finalising the rest of the cast and crew. Tipped to be a period drama set in pre-Independent India, the film will feature actors from multiple industries, including Bollywood.

“The plan is to make a pan Indian project. Since Krish is popular in Bollywood, he convinced Pawan Kalyan and the producer with the idea of making the film in multiple languages including Hindi. This is one of the primary reasons why they’re on the verge of signing actors from across industries,” a source had told Hindustan Times.

Apparently, a leading Bollywood actor is being considered for the antagonist’s role. The film will feature two female leads.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of his upcoming Telugu film, Vakeel Saab, a remake of Bollywood multiplex hit, Pink. Jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, starred Ajith in the central role.

Also read: Nidhhi Agerwal on nepotism: It exists, but I definitely don’t want to think myself as a victim

Pawan Kalyan recently started shooting for the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film also stars Rana Daggubati as one of the leads.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nidhhi agerwal pawan kalyan krish jagarlamudi

Related Stories

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
bollywood

Nidhhi Agerwal on nepotism: It exists, but I definitely don’t want to think myself as a victim

By Shreya Mukherjee | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2020 01:48 PM IST
Amid so much competition, actor Nidhhi Agerwal feels it’s difficult to foray into the film industry, as everyone wants to get that one good film and become the next big thing.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made his foray into Bollywood with the 2017 film Munna Michael.(Instagram/Nidhhi Agerwal)
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made his foray into Bollywood with the 2017 film Munna Michael.(Instagram/Nidhhi Agerwal)
entertainment

Nidhhi Agerwal worries about the post-Covid future: There are really bad days when nothing seems right

By Shreya Mukherjee | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2020 03:03 PM IST
The actor shares how she along with her family is extending support to those in need amid this Covid-19 crisis, while also opens up about troll army being back at spreading negativity on social media and more.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Mahasamudram stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
Mahasamudram stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
telugu cinema

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Mahasamudram to release in cinemas on August 19

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Telugu film Mahasamudram will hit the screens on August 19, the makers have said. It stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chiranjeevi in a still from Acharya.
Chiranjeevi in a still from Acharya.
telugu cinema

Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi steps out in an action-packed avatar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Acharya also stars Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adivi Sesh in Major.
Adivi Sesh in Major.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu announces the release date of upcoming production Major, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Telugu film Major – based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan – will release in cinemas on July 2. It stars Adivi Sesh in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olivia Morris is paired opposite Jr NTR in RRR.
Olivia Morris is paired opposite Jr NTR in RRR.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli introduces actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer from RRR on her birthday

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:22 PM IST
SS Rajamouli took to social media to introduce his second heroine from his upcoming film, RRR. He shared a poster of Olivia Morris on her birthday on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pushpa will star Allu Arjun and Rashmi Mandanna in prominent roles.
Pushpa will star Allu Arjun and Rashmi Mandanna in prominent roles.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Allu Arjun took to Twitter to make the announcement via a poster and said he’s excited to meet his fans in cinemas this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chiranjeevi plays a middle-aged Naxal in Acharya.
Chiranjeevi plays a middle-aged Naxal in Acharya.
telugu cinema

Acharya: Teaser of Chiranjeevi's film to release on Jan 29, watch video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Telugu film Acharya is rumoured to feature Chiranjeevi in dual roles and Ram Charan in an extended cameo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on floors in Dubai on Monday.
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on floors in Dubai on Monday.
telugu cinema

Shoot of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins in Dubai

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Being directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
telugu cinema

RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married for 15 years.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married for 15 years.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on birthday with a beautiful post

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Mahesh Babu took to social media to post a happy picture with wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar to wish her on her birthday. He also addressed her as his 'boss lady'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Lucifer's Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will step into Mohanlal's shoes.
In Lucifer's Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will step into Mohanlal's shoes.
telugu cinema

Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which will star Chiranjeevi in the lead, was launched at a function on Wednesday in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to announce that he has begun shooting for the climax sequence of his ambitious film, RRR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
telugu cinema

Vijay shows fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness' next

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Tej's Ghani poster.
Varun Tej's Ghani poster.
telugu cinema

Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
The first look of actor Varun Tej from his upcoming film Ghani is out. He plays a boxer in the film and will undergo a makeover for his role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Prabhas gifted watches to the unit members of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar launched in Hyderabad, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Prabhas’ new film with KGF director Prashanth Neel named Salaar was launched on Friday in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP