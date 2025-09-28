Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
OG worldwide box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan gets his 1st 200 crore film, beats Sikandar, Game Changer

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 06:43 pm IST

OG worldwide box office collection day 3: Sujeeth's They Call Him OG has brought in good collections despite mixed reviews. Here's how it's faring. 

OG worldwide box office collection day 3: Sujeeth’s gangster film, They Call Him OG, has done well at the box office in three days of release despite getting mixed reviews from critics. The film starring Pawan Kalyan as the titular character Ojas Gambheera has zoomed past the 200 crore mark worldwide in just three days.

OG worldwide box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera in the Sujeeth film.
OG worldwide box office collection

OG has not just become Pawan’s highest-grossing film in his career; it’s also his first 200 crore film. According to Sacnilk, the Telugu film collected 121.70 crore net in India by Saturday. Adding to that the 55 crore collection from overseas, the film had a total worldwide haul of 200.85 crore by Saturday.

It beat the collections of Ram Charan's Game Changer, which made 186.25 crore in its lifetime and Salman Khan's Sikandar, which made 184.6 crore. OG is now the second-highest-grossing Telugu film after Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which made 255.2 crore worldwide.

For the unversed, OG had the advantage of pricing tickets at 1000 in Andhra Pradesh and 800 in Telangana for the film’s premieres on the evening of 24 September. They have also been granted permission to hike ticket prices by 100 and more on the first ten days of release.

Tickets abroad have also been priced at hiked rates, ensuring that the film has a good haul before it sees an expected dip during the weekdays. Dasara is also expected to be an advantage to the film, which doesn’t have any competition in theatres at the moment, other than Teja Sajja’s Mirai, which was released on 12 September.

About They Call Him OG

OG tells the story of a samurai named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan) who is forced to come out of retirement to help Satya Dada (Prakash Raj), a father figure of sorts. Emraan Hashmi, in his Telugu debut, plays the antagonist, Omi Bhau. Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, Subhalekha Sudhakar and others also star in the film.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
