On Kajal Aggarwal’s birthday sister Nisha has a unique wish: 'I hope she has a baby soon for selfish reasons'

As actor Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday, her sister Nisha Aggarwal shared a special wish for the actor. Nisha hopes 'for selfish reasons' that kajal has 'a baby soon'. She added that she has been telling 'her from the time she got married'. Kajal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020.

Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut in 2004 with a small role in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…. She rose to prominence with Tamil movies like Maari and Vivegam and Telugu films like Magadheera.

Speaking to Indian Express, Nisha Aggarwal said, "I hope she has a baby soon for selfish reasons. I have been telling her from the time she got married. Because if they make it too late, my son won’t get along because of the age gap. He is already 3. So, these guys need to hurry up.”

She also spoke about Kajal's bond with Nisha's son Ishaan. "She is not a maasi, she is more of a mom. If my son is not with me, he will stay with her or my mother-in-law. That’s how close he is with the two. She is very nice and goes out of her way to please him. There are times when we stay at mom’s house, he sleeps with her. She is so protective and caring, but wants to give him the right values," she added.

Kajal has a career of almost two decades and worked in over 60 movies. Her films include Govindudu Andarivadele, Darling, Singham, Thuppaki, Masagallu and Mr Perfect.

She will be seen in Uma, produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group). It has been directed by debutante Tathagata Singha. Speaking about it, Kajal had issued a statement, "I’m always keen to give a green signal to scripts that are fun, entertaining yet challenging for me as an actor. I’m excited to share Uma with all of you. I am very happy to be collaborating with AVMA Media, Avishek and director Tathagata, on an extremely interesting film."

Kajal was also seen in the action thriller Mumbai Saga, directed by Sanjay Gupta, alongside actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Kajal was last seen in the Disney Hotstar series Live Telecast.

