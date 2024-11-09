Prabhas' look from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa leaked; team offers 5 lakh to help catch perpetrator

Prabhas has numerous films lined up, including Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa. The actor plays a cameo in the film, and while nothing much is known about his role, his look was recently leaked on X (formerly Twitter). The film’s production house put out a statement asking fans not to circulate the picture and offering a reward to whoever helps catch the perpetrator. (Also Read: Prabhas signs three-film deal with KGF producers, to begin with Salaar Part 2 Shouryanga Parvam) Prabhas will play a cameo in Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film Kannappa.

Team Kannappa’s statement

As soon as Prabhas’ fans began circulating his picture from the sets of Kannappa on X, 24 Frames Factory put out ‘an urgent and heartfelt appeal from the Kannappa team'.

A portion of their statement reads, “For the past eight years, we have poured our hearts and souls into Kannappa. After two years of intense production, our team is dedicated to bringing you a film of unmatched quality and passion. It is with deep sadness that we recently discovered a work in progress image from the film has been stolen and leaked without authorization.”

The statement also mentions that the leak ‘undermines’ the work of ‘thousands of people’, including ‘2000 VFX artists’. “We are committed to uncovering how this leak happened, and evaluating options to file a police complaint to hold those responsible for this leak,” they wrote, adding, “We urge you not to share this leaked image/footage as doing so will make individuals liable for a legal action.” The production house also offered ₹5 lakh to anyone who helped trace the leak's origin.

About Kannappa

Kannappa is a fantasy film based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of Shiva. Apart from Vishnu and Prabhas, the film stars Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, in his Telugu debut. Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo play supporting roles. Mohanlal and Kajal Aggarwal also play cameos. The film’s teaser was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival this year.