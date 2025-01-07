Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded: 20 minutes of bonus footage to be added to Allu Arjun film, to release on this date

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun fans were in a surprise on Tuesday as the makers of the blockbuster hit have just announced that 20 minutes of added footage will be added to the Sukumar directorial. The massy action blockbuster has already broken several records at the box office, and is on its fifth week of release. It become the first dubbed version to join the ₹800+ Cr club in Hindi, but it also crossed the ₹1800 Cr mark worldwide,(Also read: Pushpa 2 box office collection day 33: Allu Arjun film’s chances of dethroning Dangal now slim) In Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun plays a sandalwood smuggler with a swag.

Pushpa 2 reloaded version

The makers announced that the reloaded version will be attached to the film in theaters starting from 11th January. While announcing this exciting update, the makers took to their social media and wrote:

“#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January.”

More details

Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in the film while Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli and Fahadh his arch nemesis, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya and Ajay also play key roles. The film's songs Peelings and Kissik have gone on to become chartbusters. A sequel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, has been announced.

Lead star Allu Arjun courted controversy on December 4, when a 35-year-old woman named Revathi died, and her eight-year-old son was injured during a stampede at the film's premiere. The actor was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14. His 4-week interim bail will end on January 10. He was granted bail again by the Nampally Court on Friday. On January 7, the actor visited the KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad's Begumpet on Tuesday to meet Sri Teja, the child who was injured in the stampede incident.