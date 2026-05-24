Ram Charan calls Jasprit Bumrah a footballer at Peddi event in Bhopal, apologises for blunder: ‘Genuine human error'

Actor Ram Charan found himself at the centre of an unexpected social media storm after a couple of awkward slip-ups during the grand music launch event of Peddi in Bhopal. The superstar first left fans baffled when he mistakenly called Indian cricket pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah a “footballer”. As if that wasn’t enough, he also accidentally addressed the crowd in Bhopal as people from Bihar. Ram Charan during the promotion of the upcoming film Peddi in Bhopal on Saturday. (PTI)

The back-to-back goof-ups instantly grabbed attention online, with clips from the event spreading rapidly across social media platforms and social media users wondering what exactly was going on with the actor.

Ram Charan’s goof-up The music launch of the upcoming film was held on Saturday. Ram shared the stage with AR Rahman, Janhvi Kapoor and the rest of the film’s cast and crew. During an interactive segment at the event, Ram was asked to describe some of India’s biggest cricket stars in just a few words. However, his rapid-fire answers soon turned into a major talking point across social media.

When asked about Sachin Tendulkar, the actor called his journey a “long, legendary run”. He described MS Dhoni as “calm and cool, and referred to Rohit Sharma as “everybody’s man." For Virat Kohli, Ram Charan used just one word: “Fire."

However, when the conversation turned to Jasprit Bumrah, Ram accidentally blurred the lines between cricket and football.

“Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football and football ko itne aage bada rahe ho (you are taking football to new heights). Love you, sir,” Ram said. The clip of Ram making the mistake spread like wildfire across social media platforms, with fans flooding the comments section and turning the moment into a meme fest online.