Rana Daggubati loses his cool as photographers follow him at Mumbai airport: 'Why are you doing this?'

Actor Rana Daggubati was in no mood to interact with the paparazzi as he landed in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The photographers were waiting to click the Baahubali actor at Mumbai airport, but Rana requested them not to take any pictures. The photographers still followed the actor, which visibly irritated him. (Also read: Rana Naidu season 2 trailer: Arjun Rampal draws battle lines with Rana Daggubati as brutal villain. Watch) Rana Daggubati was caught talking to paparazzi after they followed him at Mumbai airport on Tuesday,

Rana chased by photographers

Videos started circulating on the internet which show Rana making his way out from the airport to his vehicle in the parking lot. Rana can be seen getting followed by the photographers asking him to stop for pictures. The actor repeatedly told them, "No, no please".

The photographers kept on chasing him, when suddenly, the actor bumped into a woman, dropping his phone in the process. This visibly irritated the actor. In one of the videos he can be seen coming towards a photographer and asking, "Why are you doing this?". He walked up to the photographers and was captured talking to them a explaining his situation. Watch the video.

Rana Daggubati's recent work

On the work front, Rana Daggubati is all set for the second two of his Netflix show, Rana Naidu. The trailer of the show was unveiled on Tuesday which shows Rana's character taking a high-stakes mission and facing Arjun Rampal as his arch-nemesis in an epic showdown.

Apart from Rana and Arjun, the show boasts of an ensemble star cast which includes, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajat Kapoor, Tanuj Virwani, and Dino Morea, in key roles.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, the show is an official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama TV series Ray Donovan. Rana Naidu season two will be released on Netflix on June 13.