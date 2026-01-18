Rashmika Mandanna revisits Japan memories after Pushpa 2 premiere: ‘Can’t wait to come back again'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently paid a visit to Japan for the premiere of her film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. She was accompanied by her co-star Allu Arjun. Rashmika Mandanna plays Srivalli in Pushpa movies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika shared a heartfelt note, penning down her thoughts on the event. She also included a picture, going through fan letters and gifts.

"So I was in Japan for a day and all the love I received there in just one day was so so sooooo wholesome!!! I got so many letters and so many gifts and I read them all and I got back home all the gifts and I can't tell you how emo I become seeing all of this!! Thankyou so so so much for all this love always Japan!! I love you! And I can't wait to come back again but next time it'll be for a longer duration!! I promise! and I promise you I'll try learning more of Japanese for the next time visit!! Bigggggest hugs!!"

At the event, Rashmika spoke to her fans before personally meeting them at the event.

Allu Arjun, who also enjoys a major fanbase in Japan, delighted the audience by delivering a popular 'Pushpa 2' dialogue in Japanese.