Rashmika Mandanna shares pic of her arm, talks about ‘the number of times you’ve to get laser done’: It hurts

Actor Rashmika Mandanna posted a photo of her arm, which appeared slightly reddish after a laser treatment. The actor gave a subtle warning of sorts to all the people who aspire to become actors.

Sharing a photo of her arm, Rashmika wrote, “Any of you want to become actor for just the good part of it.. don't. There is a lot that goes into it. For example the n number of times you have to get laser done. Damn it hurts so bad.” Rashmika also added a sad Pokemon sticker along with the photo.

Rashmika made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film Kirik Party. She later made her Telugu debut in 2018 with Chalo. Now, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu which is slated to release in 2022. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Talking about her experience of working with the Mission Majnu team, she told ANI, “Firsts are always special and my first Bollywood film, Mission Majnu, gave me the opportunity to transcend my boundaries. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film and with these beautiful people."

On why she said yes to the film, she said, “In the first narration itself, I knew I wanted to be a part of this film because I knew if not now, I’d not have done this character again. It’s one of those roles. It’s a now or never kinda character. Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts - from exploring the northern part of India, its culture, language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and co-actors. I couldn’t have asked for more. I love you Team Mission Majnu."

Rashmika recently wrapped up the film’s shoot and took to Twitter to share the news. She wrote, “And it’s a wrap.. what a lovely lovely time I had shooting for #MissionMajnu I.. for one.. can’t believe.. I have already wrapped for my first Hindi film.. I remember the time I heard the script for the first time and I went like.. ‘I want to be a part of this beautiful film'.”

