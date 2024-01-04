Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire box office collection day 14 – Prabhas’ film likely to mint 376.58 cr in India

It has been over two weeks since Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1-- Ceasefire hit the screens. The film, starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, has done decent business in India, specifically in Nizam. Here’s how much the film is expected to have raked in, according to Sacnilk.com. (Also Read: Salaar worldwide box office collection day 13: Prabhas film joins Baahubali 2, other Telugu blockbusters in ₹650 cr club) Prabhas in a still from Salaar

Box office numbers

According to the advanced numbers as provided by the website, Salaar is expected to rake in ₹3.08 crore on its 14th day. The film collected ₹308 crore in its first week, with its week two collecting ₹9.62 crore on Friday, ₹12.55 crore on Saturday, ₹15.1 crore on Sunday, ₹16.6 crore on Monday, ₹6.45 crore on Tuesday and ₹5.18 crore on Wednesday in India, taking the total to approximately ₹376.58 crore by its 14th day.

Record break in Nizam

In a press note from the film’s team, they claim that Salaar has surpassed the records of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Nizam. The film crossed ₹100 crore in the region, with good occupancy even on the weekdays. The film has already crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide, claims the film’s team.

About Salaar

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar sees Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Bobby Simha and others in key roles. The film tells the story of two childhood friends turned enemies. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar focuses on the relationships Prabhas’ Deva shares with his mother, played by Easwari Rai, Aadya, played by Shruti and Varadharaja Mannar, played by Prithviraj.

The film received good response from the critics and audience alike. The conclusion of part 1 of the film sets things up for a sequel, which is yet to go on floors. The sequel is expected to hit screens in 2025 or later, given that Prashanth also has a film with Jr NTR lined up.

