Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire worldwide box office collection day 8: Prabhas film will soon breach 600 crore mark

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire worldwide box office collection day 8: Fronted by Prabhas, the film released in theatres on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan posted on X that Salaar has crossed the ₹550 crore club gobally. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel. (Also Read | Prashanth Neel reacts to social media 'war' between Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki: It's nasty) Prabhas in a still from Salaar.

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire India box office collection

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Manobala wrote, "Salaar ww (worldwide) box office… Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire CROSSES ₹550 crore gross mark. Day 1 - ₹176.52 crore, day 2 - ₹101.39 crore, day 3 - ₹95.24 cr, day 4 - ₹76.91 crore, day 5 - ₹40.17 crore, day 6 - ₹31.62 crore, day 7 - ₹20.78 crore, day 8 - ₹14.21 crore. Total - ₹556.84 crore." He also shared a poster of the film.

About Salaar

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacle. In the film, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). The sequel of the film is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryanga Parvam.

More about Salaar box office collection

The epic action film raised ₹178.7 crore, registering the record for the best opening day figures for any Indian title in 2023, according to Hombale Films. The opening day figure of the film also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 --Pathaan and Jawan, which had earned ₹106 crore and ₹129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal which amassed ₹116 crore on the first day.

Salaar review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Salaar's intriguing story is only enhanced by extremely layered characters who deliver such nuanced performance. Prabhas, after a string of flops with Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, finally has made a solid comeback. Salaar not only gives him ample scope to prove his footing as the hero with swag and acting chops, but also, his character arc takes the story forward in manner that he is shouldering the film on his shoulder for most part. He's gritty, strong, barely smiles and with those bulging muscles and eyes, he is a delight to watch. Prithviraj, in a parallel lead, complements Prabhas so well. He is a fine blend of gentle and deadly as required. Their scenes together are the film's highlight."

