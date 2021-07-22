Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Akkineni loves Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj's latest pic, see here
Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati married in August 2020.
Samantha Akkineni loves Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj's latest pic, see here

  • Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj dropped a picture of hers on Instagram and praising her were Samantha Akkineni and Venkatesh's daughter, Aashritha Daggubati.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 05:30 PM IST

Miheeka Bajaj’s latest post on Instagram has made Samantha Akkineni and Aashritha Daggubati go all heart. In the comments section of Miheeka’s latest picture, Samantha replied with a heart emoji. Aashritha said she was ‘absolutely right’.

Sharing the latest picture, Miheeka wrote: “Dance. Smile. Giggle. Marvel. TRUST. HOPE. LOVE. WISH. BELIEVE. Most of all, enjoy every moment of the journey, and appreciate where you are at this moment instead of always focusing on how far you have to go. (sic).”

Samantha Akkineni and Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha Daggubati showered her with praise.
Last year in August, Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony.

Miheeka Bajaj is a designer by profession. She recently founded Dew Drop Design Studio – an event company that weaves dreams into reality.

Also read: Rana Daggubati on pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj: ‘I felt it was the best time to get married’

Both Rana and Miheeka were dating for a while before they got married.

Rana confirmed his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj via a tweet last year. Sharing a picture on his twitter page, he wrote she said ‘yes’ to his proposal.

He captioned his tweet: “And she said yes (sic).” He shared picture along with his tweet.

Story Saved
