Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls former footballer David Beckham a great father and husband: ‘Aspirational in all ways’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and former England football captain David Beckham recently attended an event hosted by Meta India in Mumbai. The UNICEF ambassadors spoke about their philanthropic work there. After the event, on Saturday, Samantha posted a video in which she calls Beckham a great father and husband. Here’s what she said. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and David Beckham met at an event in Mumbai.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls David Beckham aspirational

In the video Samantha posted, she can be seen talking about Beckham before and after meeting him. She said, “I’ve been talking so much about finding your mentor. And I can say this for very few people, but this person, whom I’m going to meet today, is truly aspirational in all ways. I’m so excited about it.”

After meeting him, Samantha seemed even more impressed by him as she said, “Disciplined, great father, great husband, pillar to the community, and if you’re looking for a mentor, I think he’s like the person to look upto.” She captioned the video, “Few people leave a lasting impact the way he has. @davidbeckham is a true mentor and role model, and I’m grateful we could share such a special afternoon.”

David Beckham in India

Former England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham took to social media to share glimpses of his visit to India. After spending time with school children in Visakhapatnam, he flew to Mumbai, where he learnt to make Dal Ki Chaat at a hotel. Posting glimpses of the Mumbai trip, he wrote, “So touched by everyone's kindness... Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons. Making some beautiful memories in Mumbai.”

Beckham began dating Victoria Adams of Spice Girls-fame in 1997 when she was popular as Posh Spice. They married in 1999, and their four-month-old son, Brooklyn, was the ring bearer. They have three other children, Romeo James, Cruz David and Harper Seven, born in 2002, 2005 and 2011. Beckham's three sons have all played football in the Arsenal academy.

Samantha was last seen in the 2023 Telugu film Kushi and the 2024 Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. She produced the 2025 film Subham and will soon star in Rak & DK's Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.