Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes first public appearance after divorce announcement, is ‘nervous' on KBC Telugu

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her first public appearance after announcing her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya earlier this month. Samantha will be appear as a guest contestant on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Jr NTR. The show was hosted by her ex-father-in-law, Nagarjuna, for three seasons.

In a promo video shared on the Gemini TV Instagram account, Jr NTR welcomes Samantha on the show. She tells him that she is nervous, and he says that it is to be expected, as she is sitting on the famous ‘hot seat’. Jr NTR jokes that while other contestants make their way up from ₹1000 to ₹1 crore on the show, Samantha is already crorepati, but is starting with ₹1000. The Dussehra special episode will air on October 14.

After weeks of speculation, Samantha announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya earlier this month, in a social media statement. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” she wrote.

Over the weekend, she slammed rumours that have been spread about her in the wake of the separation announcement. “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions,” she wrote in a social media statement, adding, “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams rumours of affairs, abortions: 'A divorce in itself is extremely painful'

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017. They would have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last week.

ott:10