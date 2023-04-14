Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts as Raj and DK review Shaakuntalam: 'Only you could have carried this epic...'

Filmmaker duo Raj and DK, currently directing Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan's spy thriller series Citadel's India version, penned a note in praise of Salmantha's latest film Shaakuntalam. They watched the movie that released on Friday and said it was a “Samantha show all the way”. The actor has now reacted to their tweet about her film. Also read: First reactions for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam are in; actor gets 'standing ovation', cast called brilliant Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays Shakuntala in Shaakuntalam.

Praising the film, Raj and DK wrote on Twitter, “Magical visuals, authentic storytelling… this beautiful film is a Samantha show all the way! There could be no better ode to Kalidasa’s masterpiece. @Samanthaprabhu2 only you could have carried this huge epic on those slender shoulders! Kudos to the entire team! Must watch.”

They further wrote for Samantha, “Sam, the world knows that the last few months haven't been easy for you, yet you powered through with willpower, determination and grit. You're a total trooper... time and again you've overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles. God bless, stay strong and keep the fight on.” Reacting to it on Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a heart emoticon and wrote, “This is so sweet. Thank you @rajanddk.”

Shaakuntalam is based on a popular Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by Kalidasa, ancient India's greatest poet and playwright. Shakuntala was the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of Emperor Bharata. Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 14 and it will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha in the film. Ahead of the film, she had said, "I am excited as well as a bit nervous. The budget of the film is quite high. But I feel, audience will love the movie."

Samantha had been promoting the film but backed out after a few events due to ill health. Informing her fans about not being able to attend an event, she tweeted, "I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love. Unfortunately, the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice.

