First reactions for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam are in; actor gets 'standing ovation', cast called brilliant

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s forthcoming film Shaakuntalam, which is gearing up for release on April 14, had a special screening for the public on Tuesday. The film was received very well by audience. Some fans, who attended the show, described the film as ‘mind blowing’. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals nobody could fix her flower allergy during Shaakuntalam shoot Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from Shaakuntalam.

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha plays the central character Shakuntala, daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The film, produced and directed by Gunasekhar, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on Friday. This project marks Samantha’s maiden collaboration with director Gunasekhar.

Following the special screening on Tuesday, the first reactions to the film have surfaced on social media. One person tweeted, “Shaakuntalam is a movie where you can sit along with your whole family and enjoy… it’s like beautiful poetry.. it will hit you like a cool breeze in a hot summer for 2 hours." Another one tweeted, “The brilliance of the film is the cast - their performance, charisma and the way they looked (sic).” A Twitter user said, “ Standing ovation for @Samanthaprabhu2 for this MAHAL scene. I never imagined Sam will do a cake walk for a character like this in Shaakuntalam. The way she expressed Shakuntala's pain made my heart heavy i got tears. Kudos Samantha, you proved you are born for acting (sic).”

Reacting to the reactions and response so far for the film, recently Samantha tweeted,“Cannot wait for everyone to love Shaakuntalam from the 14th. We have done our very best. Shaakuntalam will soon be yours (sic).”

Samantha recently described her role in Shaakuntalam as the closest she could get to her dream of playing a ‘Disney princess’. After watching the film in a private screening with director Gunasekhar and producer Dil Raju, Samantha had tweeted, “And I finally watched the movie today! Gunasekhar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… Thank you for this wonderful journey. #Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me (sic).”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON