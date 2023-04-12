Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she has fever, lost her voice ahead of Shaakuntalam release: 'Hectic schedules have taken...'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been travelling across the country for the promotions of her film Shaakuntalam, has informed her fans that she is unwell. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Samantha said that she has a fever and also lost her voice following the 'hectic schedules and promotions' of her upcoming mythological romantic drama. (Also Read | First reactions for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam are in; actor gets 'standing ovation') Samantha Ruth Prabhu posed for a picture during the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

Samantha tweeted, "(1/2)I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love. Unfortunately, the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice. (2/2) Please join team #Shaakuntalam at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT this evening… will miss you (red heart emoji)."

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Take your own time and recover, please!" Another tweet read, "Nothing is more important than your health.. Although there is no time, on the one hand you participated in the busy schedules of shootings & on the other hand you have done #Shaakuntalam promotions beyond your strength.. Take care of your health." A person commented, "Get well soon Sam, our love and prayers are always with you." A Twitter user said, "We are always here to support you Sam no matter what we love you always."

Samantha has so far travelled to Mumbai and Hyderabad for the promotion of her film. The actor recently unveiled the new trailer of Shaakuntalam. On Instagram, Samantha posted the new trailer and captioned it, "Get ready to embark on an epic journey of love #Shaakuntalam worldwide release on April 14 in 3D & 2D."

The film is based on a popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Shakuntala is the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of Bharata. King Dushyant met Shakuntala when he is out on a hunting trip in the jungle. They fell in love and got married as per the Gandharva system. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 14 and it will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha.

Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film Yashoda which received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film Khusi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She also has the action thriller web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

