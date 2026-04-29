Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a glimpse into her ‘best birthday’ surrounded by fans: ‘Seeing you all is extremely special’

On Wednesday, Samantha took to Instagram and shared a video from her birthday meet-and-greet with fans. The video showed her admirers recording her and singing “Happy Birthday” as she cut a three-tier cake, which featured a caricature of her character from her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram on top. Samantha looked stunning in a yellow suit. The actor was also seen interacting warmly with her fans and said, “today seeing all of you is extremely special for me.”

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu rang in her 39th birthday on April 28 in the most heartwarming way, by spending it with the people who have stood by her through every phase of her journey: her fans. Instead of opting for a grand, private celebration, the actor chose to make the day truly meaningful by hosting a special meet-and-greet, turning her birthday into a shared moment of joy and gratitude.

The video also featured a sweet interaction between Samantha and a young fangirl who told her, “When I grow up, I want to be a heroine,” to which Samantha responded with a playful no. She was later seen clicking photographs with fans individually and receiving the thoughtful gifts they had brought for her. While one fan presented a large photo frame, another was seen kneeling down to offer her flowers. Towards the end, Samantha said, “To be able to keep people around is a bigger gift than any award.” She also described it as her “best birthday”.

From Nayanthara to Ananya Panday, several celebrities took to their social media and penned heartwarming birthday wishes for Samantha, calling her the “sweetest”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film Samantha will next be seen in an action-packed avatar in her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram. Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Himank Duvvuru, the film marks her reunion with director Nandini Reddy after their much-loved hit Oh! Baby. Alongside Samantha, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth in key roles, with veteran actors Gautami and Manjusha appearing in pivotal parts. Speaking about the project, Samantha said the film explores themes of love, belonging and inner strength.

The teaser of the film has already impressed fans, while the first song, Thassadiya, has become a talking point, with many enjoying its catchy hookstep. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15, 2026. It also marks her first film after her marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.