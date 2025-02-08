Sobhita Dhulipala gets emotional, shares pic of gifting PM Modi kondapalli bommalu: ‘He knows about this old handicraft’

Veteran actor Nagarjuna, son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala shared posts after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Friday. They were also accompanied by Nagarjuna's wife, Amala Akkineni. The family presented PM Modi with the book Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to Nagarjuna's father Akkineni Nageswara Rao. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni gift book on A Nageswara Rao to PM Narendra Modi) PM Modi met Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya at Parliament House.

Sobhita Dhulipala gifts PM Modi dancing dolls from AP

Taking to Instagram, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya shared a joint post. It featured them, along with their family members, with PM Modi as they posed for the photos. In a photo, Sobhita was seen presenting the PM with kondapalli bommalu (dancing dolls). Chaitanya stood next to her, smiling. For the meeting, Sobhita wore a white and golden saree, while Chaitanya was seen in a black bandhgala and pants.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Profoundly thankful to Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for today’s meeting at Parliament House. It was an honour to present ‘Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva’ by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to ANR garu’s cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life’s work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans and the Indian movie lovers. #ANRLegacy #IndianCinema #ANRLivesOn."

"PS : Anyone who knows me knows how much I adore kondapalli bommalu (dancing dolls), their memories trace back to my childhood years in my grandparents’ home in Tenali. So happy to be able to gift him one, and to find that he knows all about this old handicraft and its nativity to Andhra Pradesh (smile and red heart emojis)," concluded her note.

Nagarjuna shares pic from meeting with PM Modi

Nagarjuna also posted a similar note and a group photo. He also shared a picture of himself and Amala with PM Modi, in another post. He wrote, "It was overwhelming to hear Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's commendations for ANR gaaru's philanthropic legacy and his high regard for both @AnnapurnaStdios and Annapurna College of Film and Media as a pivotal institution for aspiring filmmakers. This esteemed acknowledgement fills us with pride and gratitude. #ANRLegacy #InspiringFuture #ANRLivesOn #Annapurna50Years."

In his last Mann Ki Baat address of 2024, PM Modi paid tribute to the four icons of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Tapan Sinha. PM Modi praised Nageswara Rao in his address. "Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu took Telugu cinema to new heights. His films presented Indian traditions and values very well," PM Modi emphasised.