Telugu actor-critic Mahesh Kathi stable after accident, to undergo two surgeries

Telugu actor-critic Mahesh Kathi, who suffered injuries in a road accident on Saturday near Nellore, is currently stable and out of danger. As per reports, he will have to undergo a craniofacial reconstruction operation.

Mahesh met with an accident when he was returning home to Hyderabad from his hometown Chittoor. The accident took place on the outskirts of Nellore when Mahesh’s car rammed into a truck.

Due to the accident, Mahesh Kathi suffered multiple injuries on his face.

As per The News Minute report, Mahesh has been shifted from Nellore to a private hospital in Chennai. The report added that a team of doctors are treating the injuries. Mahesh will have to undergo a craniofacial reconstruction operation and an eye surgery.

Mahesh rose to popularity as a critic with his sharp opinions. He eventually started playing minor roles in Telugu films. He made his directorial debut with 2015 Telugu romantic comedy, Pesarattu.

He has also co-written Telugu films such as Minugurlu and Egise Taarajuvvalu. He made his acting debut with 2014 Telugu spoof comedy Hrudaya Kaleyam and was recently seen as a reporter in Ravi Teja’s Krack.

