Thammudu OTT release: When and where to watch Nithiin, Laya's family drama

Thammudu OTT release: Venu Sriram’s family drama Thammudu, starring Nithiin and Laya in lead roles, was released in theatres on 4 July. The family drama, which explores the bond between siblings, received lukewarm reviews and subpar box office numbers upon release. The film will now hit OTT after 28 days of release in theatres. Know when and where to watch. Thammudu OTT release: Nithiin's latest film will be released on Netflix soon.

Thammudu OTT release in August

Netflix South India’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle announced that Thammudu will be released on the OTT platform on 1 August. It will be available in the original Telugu language, along with Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Making the announcement, Netflix wrote, “Thana lakshyanni, akkani thirigi thevadaniki ee thammudu is on a mission! (This brother is on a mission to reach his goal and bring back his sister) Watch Thammudu on Netflix, out 1 August in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. #ThammuduOnNetflix.”

People who watched Thammudu in theatres cracked jokes about how it needn’t be watched on OTT, while few others seemed excited about the release. One X user wrote, “If you missed it in Theatre. Please miss it on Netflix too.” Another commented, “August 1st – cancel your plans. Mee thammudu vachestunnadu! (Your brother is coming)” Many commented under the post wondering why the film wasn’t being released in Hindi, writing, “Hindi release?” One joked, “If it's not released in Hindi some fans do dub in Hindi.”

About Thammudu

Thammudu stars Nithiin as Jai and Laya as his sister Kiranmayi. Sapthami Gowda and Varsha Bollamma also play lead roles in the film. Thammudu tells the story of a brother who goes to extreme lengths to safeguard his sister from harm. A deadly factory blast in Vizag claims several lives, and the owner, played by Saurabh Sachdeva, tries to pressure officials to ensure he isn’t blamed for it. When Kiranmayi, an honest officer, finds herself being hunted, Jai steps in to save the day. According to Sacnilk, Thammudu collected ₹5.25 crore in India and ₹7.3 crore worldwide.