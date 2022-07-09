The Ghost teaser: Nagarjuna shows off impressive sword fighting skills in gory action sequence. Watch

The teaser for Nagarjuna’s upcoming action thriller The Ghost was unveiled on Saturday evening amid much fanfare by the star himself. Titled The Killing Machine, the short teaser gives the first look at Nagarjuna’s enigmatic character from the film and also allows the actor to show off some impressive sword fighting skills. Also read: Nagarjuna shows the ‘strength of 1000 Nandis’ in new Brahmastra's poster

The teaser opens with a dark shot of an alleyway with Nagarjuna standing with his back to the camera, facing some goons. He pulls out two swords--one in each hand--and attacks his multiple opponents. In a choreographed fight, he slays them all one by one, in a rather gory fashion. The camera then pans to give a look at Nagarjuna’s face, who smirks at the camera. The entire sequence had no lines.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the film’s makers wrote, "Hold on to your breath! Presenting the Vicious #KILLINGMACHINE #TheGHOST arrives with breathtaking action in theatres from October 5.” The announcement also laid to rest another rumour. It had been claimed in some reports that the film was going straight to OTT. But at the teaser launch, Nagarjuna clarified that The Ghost will release in theatres first.

Fans were all praises for Nagarjuna’s look and the teaser as a whole. Many took to social media, already proclaiming it as the year’s biggest hit. One fan commented on YouTube, “Getting world-class level vibes.” Another wrote, “Don aka king is back...this is his genre.” Many other fans praised the action sequence and its smoothness, comparing it to Hollywood cult classics. One fan commented, “Looks terrific. Gave vibes of Kill Bill, Matrix, John Wick, and Dare Devil in a few seconds.”

Directed and produced by Pravin Sattaru, the film also stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran. The Ghost is being bankrolled under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP, Northstar Entertainment. Before The Ghost, Nagarjuna will also be seen in a supporting role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt and releases on September 7.

