Vijay Deverakonda apologises after complaint over ‘derogatory’ comments against tribal people: 'No intention to hurt'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has expressed his "sincere regret" after a police complaint was filed against him for alleged derogatory comments made against tribal people. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Vijay clarified that he had "absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community". The actor also clarified in which context he used the word tribe. Vijay made the comments during an event for Retro in Hyderabad. (Also Read | Police complaint filed on Vijay Deverakonda for ‘demeaning’ adivasis, likening Pahalgam attack with tribal clashes) Vijay Deverakonda spoke about the Pahalgam attack.

Vijay Deverakonda issues clarification note over his comments

Vijay said that he considers the tribes an integral part of India. "It has come to my attention that a remark I made during the Retro audio launch event has caused concern among some members of the public. I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, who I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country," he said.

The actor said he was talking about unity amongst Indians at the event. "I was speaking about unity — about how India is one, our people are one, and how we must move forward together. In what world would I, while urging us to stand united as a country, deliberately discriminate against any group of Indians — all of whom I see as my family, like my brothers," he wrote.

Vijay defends his usage of the word tribe

Vijay also explained what he meant when he used the word tribe. The actor said, "The word 'tribe,' as I used it, was meant in the historical and dictionary sense — referring to a time centuries ago when human society globally was organised into tribes and clans, often in conflict. It was never a reference to the Scheduled Tribes classification, which was introduced during colonial and post-colonial India and formalised only in the mid-20th century — not even 100 years ago."

"According to the English dictionary, 'tribe' means: 'A social division in a traditional society consisting of families or communities linked by social, economic, religious, or blood ties, with a common culture and dialect'," he added.

Vijay regrets his comments

Vijay concluded his note saying that he will use his social media platforms to "uplift and unify". "If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness. I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify — never to divide. Vijay Deverakonda," concluded his note. Sharing the post, Vijay simply captioned it, "To my dear brothers (red heart emoji)."

What did Vijay say

At the event, Vijay said, “The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don’t get brainwashed. What will they achieve? Kashmir belongs to India, and Kashmiris are ours. India doesn’t even need to attack Pakistan because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and will attack them if this continues. Asalu 500 years back tribals kokkutunnatu, veelu buddi lekunda, minimum common sense lekunda chese panulu. (They behave like tribals did 500 years ago, fighting without common sense).”

A terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam left 28 people dead and many others injured on April 22.

What happened after Vijay's comments

Recently, a Telangana Today report stated that lawyer Lal Chauhan filed the complaint against Vijay for his comments. In the complaint, he alleged that Vijay, talking about the Pahalgam terror attack, said that the attacks were similar to clashes between tribal communities hundreds of years ago.