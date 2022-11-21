Vijay Deverakonda makes social media comeback after brief hiatus, talks about his 'big dreams'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen as a mixed martial arts fighter in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, returned to social media after a brief hiatus with pictures from his latest photoshoot. Calling himself a boy with big dreams in his post, Vijay said he still yearns to accomplish everything under the sun. Vijay had stepped away from the online world earlier this month following the box office failure of Liger. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda on ‘comeback’ after Liger failure: I didn’t go anywhere)

Vijay’s last release Liger, which was aggressively promoted as a pan-India project, bombed at the box-office, earning less than ₹100 crore. The film marked Vijay’s Bollywood debut. Following the failure of Liger, Vijay has not been too active on social media. On Sunday, he took to Instagram to share pictures from his new photo-shoot.

His post read: “Still a boy. With Big Dreams, wanting to accomplish everything under the sun and continue to be himself! (sic).” The pictures saw him dressed in a leather jacket and trousers sitting on an ornate red sofa in various poses.

Many of the actors' fans took to the comments section and replied with heart emojis. Vijay will soon resume the shoot of his upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi, which co-stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. About 4-5 weeks of shooting is still pending on the project. Kushi marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. The duo had previously worked together in Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati.

Recently, there were reports that both Vijay and Samantha were injured while shooting for the movie. The makers released a statement to clarify that they were not injured. The statement from the makers read: “There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie. There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyd yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don’t believe such news".

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Vijay is all set to team up with Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri for a new project. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON