Vijay Deverakonda wore a burqa to Dear Comrade screening, had this realisation

Vijay Deverakonda is all set for the release of his first Bollywood film, Liger. The film, which releases in theatres on Friday, stars Vijay as a boxer, and also marks his foray into the action genre. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda says boycott trends don't just affect Aamir Khan 'but also the economy')

In a new interview, Vijay has spoken about the moment he realised how his audience really wants him to do an action film. Vijay once walked into a screening of his hit Telugu film, Dear Comrade in a burqa and saw how audiences would react just before scenes of confrontation.

Speaking to Galatta plus, Vijay said, “I always wanted to do action but I don't think I was mentally ready for it for a while. Sometimes what I do is I wear a burqa and I go into theatres to sit among the audience to watch. If you see a burqa-clad tall person, it could be me. So I went for Dear Comrade like that.”

He added, “Any confrontational scenes, I saw them cheering but I would not give them a fight. It would go into dialogue or move into another scene. They would just get there but I would not give them that closure. And I realised they were looking at me differently from how I would look at myself. I need to give the moment to just let out ensure and enjoy a not burden them with severe emotions.”

In Liger, Vijay plays a man with a stammering condition and a less-than-ideal dad, played by Mike Tyson. His mother is played by Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday plays his girlfriend. The film is produced by Karan Johar.

Liger is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. After multiple delays due to COVID-19, the team is currently promoting the film in full swing.

