When Rashmika Mandanna blushed after Vijay Deverakonda instantly replied to her call on show: ‘You are on speaker’

It all began when Rashmika was promoting Sandeep Reddy Vanga 's Animal in 2023. Co-star Ranbir Kapoor urged Rashmika to call Vijay Deverakonda on stage from her phone. The show was being hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Sandeep was also present. As Rashmika called Vijay, he picked up immediately and answered with a casual “What’s up, re?” Rashmika couldn’t hide her blush, and looked visibly flustered at that moment. Even Ranbir started to giggle at the cute moment shared by the two.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to get married on February 26. The two have been dating for a while, but have always kept their relationship private even as they continued to praise each other's work. They almost gave away their romance on a show a few years back when Vijay picked up Rashmika's phone call and said, ‘What’s up, re?' Rashmika blushed upon hearing the cute nickname Vijay used.

About their relationship Vijay and Rashmika met when they worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. While Rashmika was engaged to be married to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017, they broke off their engagement in 2018. Vijay was also rumoured to be dating a Belgian national, but that relationship seemed to peter off, too

Rumours of their relationship intensified in 2022, though the couple never spoke about it. In October 2025, they got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, attended only by their loved ones. The couple only made their relationship official and confirmed their marriage on Sunday.

The note read, “Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour.”

"We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoji). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emojis)!" they concluded.