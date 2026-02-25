When Rashmika Mandanna blushed after Vijay Deverakonda instantly replied to her call on show: ‘You are on speaker’
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been dating for many years but kept their relationship private. The two are getting married on February 26.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to get married on February 26. The two have been dating for a while, but have always kept their relationship private even as they continued to praise each other's work. They almost gave away their romance on a show a few years back when Vijay picked up Rashmika's phone call and said, ‘What’s up, re?' Rashmika blushed upon hearing the cute nickname Vijay used.
Rashmika blushes as Vijay picks up her call
It all began when Rashmika was promoting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in 2023. Co-star Ranbir Kapoor urged Rashmika to call Vijay Deverakonda on stage from her phone. The show was being hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Sandeep was also present. As Rashmika called Vijay, he picked up immediately and answered with a casual “What’s up, re?” Rashmika couldn’t hide her blush, and looked visibly flustered at that moment. Even Ranbir started to giggle at the cute moment shared by the two.
About their relationship
Vijay and Rashmika met when they worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. While Rashmika was engaged to be married to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017, they broke off their engagement in 2018. Vijay was also rumoured to be dating a Belgian national, but that relationship seemed to peter off, too
Rumours of their relationship intensified in 2022, though the couple never spoke about it. In October 2025, they got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, attended only by their loved ones. The couple only made their relationship official and confirmed their marriage on Sunday.
The note read, “Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour.”
"We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoji). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emojis)!" they concluded.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
