When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said she doesn't like Hrithik Roshan's looks too much

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come a long way in her almost 12-year-long journey in films. The actor is now widening her horizon and has already made her Hindi debut with a web series and appeared on Koffee With Karan as the first celebrity form Tamil and Telugu film industry. During her initial years in the industry, when Samantha was still a newcomer, the actor had said during an interview that she did not like the looks of Hrithik Roshan, unlike the millions of fans of the Bollywood actor. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys house where she used to live with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha made her film debut with 2010 romantic Telugu film, Ye Maaya Chesave. She starred opposite now ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and won several awards that year.

Reddit has now shared a throwback video from her interview to Sakshi TV in 2010. Samantha looks absolutely unrecognizable as a 23-year-old as talks about Hrithik Roshan. Controlling her laugh, she tells the interviewer, "Everybody will kill me but I don't like Hrithik's looks too much." However, not all were kind to take Samantha's opinion on Reddit and slammed her for commenting on his looks as Hrithik enjoys an immense fan following and is usually referred to as ‘Greek God' by the media and his fans.

Many also couldn't recognise Samantha as she looked totally different from how looks now at 35. A Reddit user commented, “Damn she looked so different back then!” Another said, “She looks like an entirely different person!” One more reacted, “Jeez I wouldn't have even recognized her if OP didn't say it was Samantha.”

Some also mentioned how she didn't take similar comments made on her by fellow actor Pooja Hegde. A Reddit user wrote, “Exactly she's everyone's fav right now but people don't want to see how they bullied Pooja. And kept doing it . She was/is the bigger star and she could have taken the high road but nope she had to go all the way even after Pooja addressed it.”

Justifying Samantha's statement, a fan commented, “For all saying she looks so different—She was very young back then. And about her opinion on Hrithik. So many people like the rugged Indian look on men rather then 'very pretty Greek god' type look compare it with Prabhas and Rana’s Baahubali look or Ram Charan and NTR’s RRR look that’s true Indian handsomeness. Tall and dark.”

Samantha is currently riding high on the success of her special dance number Oo Antava from the film Pushpa. She was recently seen alongwith Akshay Kumar on Koffee With Karan.

