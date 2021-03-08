IND USA
Pawan Kalyan stars as the lead in Vakeel Saab.
Women's Day: Makers of Vakeel Saab unveil new poster with female stars

The makers of Vakeel Saab have unveiled a new poster on the occasion of Women's Day on Monday. It shows Pawan Kalyan with the three female actors from the movie.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:49 PM IST

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab on Monday unveiled a special poster featuring the three women from the movie.

Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink and stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The new poster introduces us to the three female characters from the movie, which are played by Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla.


The poster features Pawan Kalyan seated with a baseball bat in one hand and a book on laws about women and injustices towards them in the other. Behind him standing are Anjali, Nivetha and Ananya.

Directed by Sriram Venu, the film also features Shruti Haasan in an important role as Pawan Kalyan’s wife. The project is all set to hit the screens on April 9th. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju along with Boney Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has just begun shooting for the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The remake will also star Rana Daggubati, who will be sharing the screen space with Pawan for the first time.

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni takes up the Don't Rush Challenge, says Vicky Kaushal made her do it. Watch

Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the character of Ayyappan Nair, originally played by Biju Menon. Rana will be seen playing the role of Koshy Kurian, originally played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Pawan also has two yet-untitled Telugu projects with directors Krish Jagarlamudi and Trivikram in the pipeline.

vakeel saab

