Women’s Day: Makers of Vakeel Saab unveil new poster with female stars
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab on Monday unveiled a special poster featuring the three women from the movie.
Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink and stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The new poster introduces us to the three female characters from the movie, which are played by Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla.
The poster features Pawan Kalyan seated with a baseball bat in one hand and a book on laws about women and injustices towards them in the other. Behind him standing are Anjali, Nivetha and Ananya.
Directed by Sriram Venu, the film also features Shruti Haasan in an important role as Pawan Kalyan’s wife. The project is all set to hit the screens on April 9th. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju along with Boney Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has just begun shooting for the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The remake will also star Rana Daggubati, who will be sharing the screen space with Pawan for the first time.
Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip.
Also read: Samantha Akkineni takes up the Don’t Rush Challenge, says Vicky Kaushal made her do it. Watch
Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the character of Ayyappan Nair, originally played by Biju Menon. Rana will be seen playing the role of Koshy Kurian, originally played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Pawan also has two yet-untitled Telugu projects with directors Krish Jagarlamudi and Trivikram in the pipeline.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha Akkineni takes up the Don’t Rush Challenge after Vicky Kaushal. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakshmi Manchu: Best time for women to be in cinema
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allu Arjun wishes wife on 10th wedding anniversary with a pic from Taj Mahal
- Allu Arjun wished his wife Sneha Reddy on their 10th wedding anniversary with a picture from a visit to the Taj Mahal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga Chaitanya's fan dives into a river to meet Telugu star, watch video
- A video surfaced online saw a fan dive into a river to meet Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu actor was seated on a boat when the fan jumped off a bridge situated over the bridge.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upasana lands in Rajahmundry to join husband Ram Charan on the sets of Acharya
- Upasana Konidela is expected to stay with husband Ram Charan until the completion of the latest schedule of the movie, Acharya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video
- Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video of her dog Nyke who is first seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and is then riding it like a boss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics
- Raashi Khanna shared a few pictures from her playtime with her nephew Neil and called him the love and light of her life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye, watch video
- Priya Prakash Varrier shared a BTS video from her movie Check. The actor tried taking a leap of faith and hoping to land on Nithiin's back while shooting for a scene but fell down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics
- Naga Chaitanya was spotted in a clean shaven look on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic
- Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmika Mandanna shoots whole day for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, see pic
- Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of her tired self when she shot for the entire day for her Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the male lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son
- As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox