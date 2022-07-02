Aamir Ali: I have always strived for something better and bigger

Actor Aamir Ali feels happy to be among those performers who constantly strive to create something extraordinary in their careers.

“See I am very secure as an actor and well understand how insecure this profession is, but I still prefer being selective about the kind of work I am taking up. I am an actor primarily and also have good understanding of business, so at times I do like to try other alternatives as well. I delve into something new only if I am absolutely convinced about it. That’s the reason ke main har kaam nahin karta hun. People who know me can understand this so that’s more the reason, you get to see me in a few selective projects that surely will have an edge over other content being made ,” says the Ek Hasina Thhi and F.I.R. actor.

Ali has tried his best to explore different mediums and genres in his career. He adds, “In these two decades in the industry, I have tried exploring best of all that came my way. I was offered some really good projects in recent times and so I was determined to work and that’s why I have been very busy in this phase. Without realising how many years have passed by since I started as a newcomer, I have always strived for something better and bigger. Though I still feel there is much more left for me to try as an actor.

The actor has been busy with different projects post the first lockdown itself.

“For me, I am the kind of person who knows how to keep positives and throw out negatives from my life, so as and when things started getting back, I was more than happy to get back to work. I tried OTT and some really exciting projects happened including Naxalbari,Black Widows and most recently released Life Navrangi which we shot around the third wave in January this year. All my shows had different tales to tell also my latest series is an out-of-the-box story where we have tried to level up the content with much that is happening around us without being preachy,” says the Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, the actor who is busy shooting for web thriller.