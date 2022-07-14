Aamir Khan to join Amitabh Bachchan in first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Earlier this week, Amitabh Bachchan announced the return of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati – also known as KBC – with its 14th season. Now, a new report suggests that Aamir Khan will be seen in the first episode of the show. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor. Also Read: What Amitabh Bachchan tells himself about returning to KBC: ‘Each time I say never again'

Aamir Khan has been busy promoting Lal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. Laal Singh Chaddha will reportedly unfold some of India's historic events as seen through the eyes of Aamir's Lal Singh. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on August 11.

According to an Indian Express report, in the first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, real life heroes will be coming to the show to play the game. The report said, “Aamir Khan will also join the team to introduce a set of guests. He will also be seen talking about his film Laal Singh Chadha in the episode."

The new season of KBC will air on Sony TV and a new prize money slot of ₹75 lakh has been added. The step has been taken to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The date for the premiere of KBC 14 is yet to be announced. Amitabh has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from KBC 14, Amitabh has several projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. He also has Nag Ashwin's Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Amitabh and Deepika will also be part of The Intern's Hindi remake.

