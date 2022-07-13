What Amitabh Bachchan tells himself about returning to KBC: ‘Each time I say never again'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared pictures from the sets of his upcoming game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 14. Taking to his blog, Amitabh also wrote that 'each time' he says 'never again’ but 'it all comes back when the commitment has been made'. He also praised the KBC team 'for their confidence' and hoped that 'it all falls into place'. (Also Read | KBC 14 bumps up its ₹7 crore prize money)

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Back to the boards and the apprehension and fears and doubts arise again .. and each season presents itself similarly .. others think otherwise .. they are not wise, or in due process of the understanding needed to face camera and audience .. a claim much debated, but in all earnestness it is factual for me..."

He also added, "There is an ‘each time I say never again’ and yet it all comes back when the commitment has been made .. so comply and accept and go ahead with the best efforts .. and so one tries .. mock rehearsals are such a must .. all the detailing of the work the changes the understanding of the job at hand and then its execution .. all a jumble just yet and the doers say its fine we shall manage and do it well .. I have nothing but praise for their confidence .. and I do hope it all falls into place .. o dear .. life is a challenge each day," he concluded his note.

Amitabh Bachchan posted photos KBC sets.

The actor also shared a note.

In the new season, which will air on Sony TV, a new prize money slot of ₹75 lakh has been added. The step has been taken to mark the 75th year of India's independence. However, the date for the premiere of KBC 14 is yet to be announced. Amitabh has been hosting KBC since its inception in 2000. Till date, only the third season has been hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan. It aired in 2007.

Apart from KBC 14, Amitabh has several projects in the lineup including Ayan Mukerji's alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. He also has Nag Ashwin's Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Amitabh and Deepika will also be part of The Intern remake.

