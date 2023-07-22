Aasif Sheikh: We still miss Deepesh on the sets

Actor Aasif Sheikh remembers his co-actor Deepesh Bhan on his first death anniversary and says, “it’s unbelievable how time flies”. Aasif Sheikh

The actor adds, “Log chale jaate, yaad reh jaati hai. It feels as if it was just a few days back when I was walking with him in the corridor. Deepesh loved to interact with everyone on the set. He was exceptionally lively and used to land in our makeup rooms just for quick chit-chat. On our sets we still miss him around, as we worked together for six-seven years and it’s a long time. For me he was like a younger brother and it was our set routine to talk our hearts out over a cup of tea.”

Sheikh adds that they have found some solace in the fact that the late actor’s family is keeping fine.

“It was really a tough phase for them. His child was too young to understand anything, and his wife was caught unawares. Thankfully, things are sorted. Our entire team has full gratitude towards Saumya Tandon who part of team back then. She took charge and did a remarkable job in getting Deepesh’s home loan paid through a fund-raiser. Nobody can take the credit away from her, she is not only an amazing artiste but a great human being too. Kahin na kahin hum sab khush hai that his family didn’t have to go back leaving their house and city forever.

On work front Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan, actor says, “The show Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai has given me a lot and it has been instrumental in raising the graph of my career. So, it’s my duty to be with the show and continue giving my best as a performer. TV doesn’t leave us with much time also and I play multiple characters so there is too much involvement. Somehow, I managed to sneak time for KKBKKJ else just to keep my fire alive I like to go back to theatre. My play Hum Deewane, Hum Parwane has completed 50 shows and I am in love with the story of this patriotic drama.”

