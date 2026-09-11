Why Carin Leon's concert in The Sphere, Las Vegas was cancelled? How to get refund - full details

The concert has now been rescheduled for September 15, 2027, according to a social media post by Sphere Vegas on Instagram. Fans who cannot attend the new date can request a refund from the original point of purchase within 30 days.

Carín León’s first scheduled concert of his second weekend at The Sphere in Las Vegas was postponed at the last minute on Thursday, September 10, leaving thousands of fans outside the 20,000-capacity venue without the expected show.

Why was Carín León’s Sphere concert postponed? León said the concert was postponed because of an unexpected problem during the singer’s travel, with the safety of León and his team given as the reason.

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In a statement, the singer’s representatives said the show would be rescheduled because of the unexpected travel setback and prioritized the safety of the artist and his team. Tickets for the cancelled September 10 show remain valid for the new 2027 date.

León later explained the situation in a video posted on social media.

According to the singer, his first plane developed brake problems at around 3 p.m. A second aircraft was then arranged, but it reportedly developed another problem, this time involving its steering.

León said authorities ultimately did not allow the flight to proceed.

“I’m very sorry,” the singer said in his video, apologizing to fans and acknowledging the time they had invested in attending the concert.

When will the postponed concert take place? The September 10, 2026 performance has been moved to September 15, 2027.

The rescheduled concert is part of León’s newly announced return to The Sphere. His 2027 run will include four shows, September 15, 16, 17 and 18, coinciding with Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Las Vegas.

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León’s original Sphere residency was a seven-date run, making him the first Latino artist to headline the Las Vegas venue, according to the Los Angeles Times.

How can fans get a refund? Fans who are able to attend the rescheduled September 15, 2027 show do not need to buy another ticket. Their existing September 10 tickets will be valid for the new date.

Those who cannot attend the rescheduled concert can request a refund from the original point of purchase within 30 days.

This means fans who purchased tickets through the original authorized ticketing outlet should contact that same point of purchase to initiate the refund.

What happens to the other Sphere shows? The postponement specifically affected the September 10 performance. León had three shows scheduled at The Sphere for the second weekend of his residency, and the rescheduled September 10 performance is now set for 2027.

The singer had already completed his first weekend at the venue after beginning his seven-date residency earlier in September. The Sphere has a capacity of about 20,000 people, meaning the postponement affected a large crowd of ticket holders.