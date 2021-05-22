Abhijeet Sawant on Amit Kumar’s criticism of Indian Idol: ‘Not right to speak after episode has aired’

Abhijeet Sawant, who won the first season of the music reality show Indian Idol 12, reacted to the recent criticism of a Kishore Kumar tribute episode by Amit Kumar. Amit, the son of Kishore and a special guest on the episode in question, said in a recent interview that he did not enjoy it at all and was asked by the makers to praise the contestants.

Speaking to a leading daily, Abhijeet said that he has been closely associated with Indian Idol, first as a contestant, then as a host and has even judged a few episodes. He said that Amit should have voiced his concern to the makers instead of talking about the episode after it has aired.

“I feel if Amit Kumar ji would have even once mentioned that he is not liking the content, singing or the show can be done in a better way, I am sure the creative team would have definitely listened to him. He is such a renowned singer of our country and he is in that position where he can communicate to the makers what he is feeling. I don’t think it is right to speak after the episode has aired,” he said.

“Also so many youngsters and fans of music are watching the show, they consider these legendary singers as their God, idols so it becomes our responsibility that if ever we go on a show as a guest we should be honest to our jobs,” he added.

Also see: Anita Hassanandani slaps husband Rohit Reddy in new prank video, he says ‘wait for payback’. Watch

Abhijeet won Indian Idol in 2004 and released his first solo album, Aapka Abhijeet Sawant, a few months later. His second album, Junoon, released in 2007. He sang songs such as Mar Jaavan Mit Jaavan from Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Happy Ending from Tees Maar Khan.

The Kishore episode of Indian Idol 12 was widely criticised online. Amit admitted to going on the show for financial reasons and said that he was asked to praise everyone, no matter how they sang.

“I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it's a tribute to Kishore da,” he told the leading daily in an interview earlier this month.

ott:10:ht-tv_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON