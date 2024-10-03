Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik introduce twin daughters Edhaa and Jeeva on the first day of Navratri. See pics

Insta debut

While they have been open about their personal life, the couple chose to keep their daughters away from the public eye until now. On Thursday, they took to Instagram to finally reveal the faces of their little ones. The couple welcomed their twin daughters in November 2023.

“On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J) . Thank you all for waiting patiently,” they wrote on Instagram while sharing the pictures.

In the photographs, the twins are looking at the camera with their adorable smiles, and some pictures capture candid moments of Abhinav and Rubina with their daughters.

Fans react

The post brought in a wave of excitement among social media users, who took to the comment section to express their happiness after looking at the faces of the twins.

Comedian Bharti Singh wrote, “Jai Mata di,” and mom to be Drashti Dhami shared, “Awwwwwww !!!!!! Soooo cute”.

Nisha Rawal shared, “All cuties in the house”, and Sugandha Mishra commented, “So pretty .. adorable like mata rani .. mini ma durga... god bless both of you”. Actor Kushal Tandon wrote, “Jai mata di”.

One fan wrote, “Mini version of rubinav”, with another writing, “Rubi or Appu Ki Copy”.

One fan shared, “O M G meri seeta aur Geeta !! Mere ram aur shyam ... mere Kishan Kanhaiya , meri geeta Babita .!!!! Mamu pagal ho gaye tumhare”.

More about the couple

Rubina and Abhinav married in Shimla in June 2018. The couple had announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post in September 2023. On December 27, 2023, sharing pictures with their babies, along with some photos of the festivities at home, the couple wrote in identical Instagram posts, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today… universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels.”