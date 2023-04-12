Debina Bonnerjee: I want to stay at home with my kids because mom’s guilt is real

Mum of two girls, actor Debina Bonnerjee is currently enjoying spending time with her kids and is in no hurry to head back to work. And its not because her kids are dependent on her; it’s just her desire to be with them in the crucial years. Actor Debina Bonnerjee is a mother to two little daughters - Lianna and Divisha.

“I am not in a hurry to resume work; perhaps I will start in a couple of months. At the moment, I am not in the best of my energy. My little one (Divisha) is on breast milk at the moment, and I want to be with her. When she starts eating solid, I can spend some more time away from home. I will think of resuming work only after that,” Bonnerjee tells us.

The Alladin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor feels it is crucial to spend the growing up years with kids. “When somebody in my home tells me that my kids are so attached to you or that she didn’t sleep when I was not there. For instance, there was an evening event recently, and we came home really late, and got to know that one of the daughters did not sleep at all. It is not one sided. I am also equally attached to them. I am constantly thinking about what they are doing, or what they are eating. I also want to be with them, and spend time with her,” she says.

The 39-year-old mentions that “mother’s guilt” strikes hard, and that it is not an easy task to overcome it. “Although we keep motivating each other, the guilt comes from within and it’s very natural. It is because we want to give more than 100% to our kids. And you want to be there when they take their first step, and for all the other special moments. The moment that you are not able to do that, it just gets into the mind,” says the actor.

And Bonnerjee is in no mood to live with this guilt. “I have realised that they are growing up so fast. Everything else will come back, from career, shows to money, but for me, this is more important.”

The actor feels it is important to strike that balance, and understand that nobody is judging you. “Your child will understand, and that is what matters,” she ends.