All Indian Cine Workers Association urges Maharashtra CM to order SIT probe into the death of Sanchita Ugale

The letter was shared by AICWA on their official X account. In a statement issued by AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the association stated that a thorough inquiry is necessary to establish the truth and ensure justice. “A thorough inquiry into every relevant circumstance of the case will help ensure transparency, establish the truth, and provide clarity to the public. It is also important that all concerns surrounding this date are addressed so that such tragic incidents are not repeated in the future and similar questions do not continue to arise year after year,” they stated.

Actor Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her Mumbai residence on June 14 in a case of alleged suicide. She was 22. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now demanded a high-level investigation into her death. They have now written an open letter to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an independent and transparent probe into the death of the actor.

“All India Cine Workers Association President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta respectfully appeals to the honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a high-level, independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into the death of Sanchita Ugale,” it read further.

AICWA has additionally urged the Maharashtra government to examine the recurring incidents of suicide cases within the film industry and consider measures to address the underlying causes behind such tragedies. Concluding the note, the AICWA wrote, “Sanchita Ugale deserves justice, and the truth behind her death come to light so that no other young artist in the Indian film industry suffers a similar fate in the future.”

Sanchita Ugale's death Sanchita was known for her work on TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. News agency ANI reported that, according to police, the incident occurred between 7 and 7:30 PM on June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons. Police said they are investigating the matter and are trying to find out the reason behind the alleged suicide.