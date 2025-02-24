Aly Goni mocks IIT Baba for wrong India vs Pakistan prediction in Champions Trophy: ‘Virat Kohli ended his career’

Self-proclaimed guru and viral sensation Abhay Singh, famously known as the IIT Baba from Maha Kumbh Mela, had predicted that India would succumb to defeat against Pakistan on Sunday. However, his prophecy proved to be inaccurate, as India emerged victorious in the cricket match. Actor Aly Goni joined the social media chorus, playfully taking a swipe at IIT Baba's misfired prediction. Also read: IIT Baba apologises for wrong India vs Pakistan prediction in ICC Champions Trophy, says ‘Mujhe mann hi mann pata tha’ Aly Goni took to X, formerly Twitter, to mock IIT Baba.

What did the baba say?

Hours before the match, IIT Baba, whose real name is Abhay Singh, had declared that India would lose and Virat Kohli would fail. The video of him saying this had emerged on social media and quickly caught everyone’s attention.

He said, "Main tumko pehle se bol raha hu, is baar India nahi jeetegi. Jo Jo hain, Virat Kohli...sabko bol do ki aaj jitke dikhaye. Ab maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi. Ab kya, bhagwaan bade hain ya tum bade ho?" (I'm telling you in advance, this time India won't win. Whoever it is- Virat Kohli, everyone- tell them to win today if they can. Now that I have said they won't win, they won't. So what now? Is God greater, or are you?)”

Aly Goni hits back

Aly Goni took to X, formerly Twitter, to mock IIT Baba, whose prediction of India's defeat ended up being a spectacularly failed forecast. After the match, Aly tweeted, "Yeh IIT Baba ka career Virat ne shuru hone se pehle hi khatam kar diya (Virat ended IIT Baba’s career before it even began.)”

Aly's witty post rapidly gained traction, sparking a frenzy of laughter and meme-filled responses in the comments section as fans eagerly joined in on the humorous roast of IIT Baba.

Aly also lauded star player Virat Kohli, who struck an unbeaten 100 to lead India to a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. He wrote, “The greatest chase master #KingKohli”.

Many other celebrities also lauded Team India and Virat Kohli. Actor Anushka Sharma showered love on her husband after he broke multiple records in the match. The Indian cricket team ended up winning the high-profile ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan by a margin of six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. It unofficially knocked Pakistan out of the tournament.

IIT Baba has apologised for his remarks on X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote, “I want to publicly apologize and ask each one of you all to celebrate,it's party time”.